Swiss National Bank Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $772,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.