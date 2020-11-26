Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $110.00 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.