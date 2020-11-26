Swiss National Bank Has $9.73 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of BlackLine worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $116.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,511 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

