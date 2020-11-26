Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,346 shares of company stock valued at $844,561. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

