Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock opened at $239.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.87 and its 200 day moving average is $180.71. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $244.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,438 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $540,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,507,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,791 shares of company stock worth $15,663,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.