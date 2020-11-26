Swiss National Bank Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tapestry worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 884,749 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Tapestry by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after buying an additional 826,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

