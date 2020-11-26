Swiss National Bank Has $9.85 Million Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Eaton Vance worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EV opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

