Swiss National Bank Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Freshpet worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,140. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.