Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,121 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ICL Group worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 105.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICL. ValuEngine upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

