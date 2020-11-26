Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,950,047 shares of company stock valued at $76,484,411. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

