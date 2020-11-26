Swiss National Bank Buys 11,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Q2 worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 34.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $5,360,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $6,368,721.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 381,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

