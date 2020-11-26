Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Huntsman worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

