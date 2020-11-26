Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

