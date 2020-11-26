United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

