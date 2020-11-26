Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Nevro worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $168.97 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $175.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Insiders sold 32,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.