Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,825,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 361,442 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $24,203,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,566,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Haemonetics stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.