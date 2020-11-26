MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 619.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,869 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 370,050 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU opened at $25.89 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

