Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $46,441,000. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,993.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

