MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,993.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

