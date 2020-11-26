State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.