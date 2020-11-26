State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,510 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 569.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,490.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,054 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,757 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

