Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

