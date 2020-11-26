Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

