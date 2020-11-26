State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,221 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE CPK opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.