State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $83.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

