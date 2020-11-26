State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 620 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $2,691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 95.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 24.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 72.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

