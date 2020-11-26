State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $783,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 106.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Griffon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of GFF opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

