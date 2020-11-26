Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Spire by 729.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

