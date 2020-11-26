Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CMD stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.