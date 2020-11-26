State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,166 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $192,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $120,451.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $720,853. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.