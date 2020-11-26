State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $818,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

