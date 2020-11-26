State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.