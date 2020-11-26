Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,912.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,264.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

