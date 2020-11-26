State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Itron by 37.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Itron by 13.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 437,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Itron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 414,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.