State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after buying an additional 170,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,154,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

DCPH opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

