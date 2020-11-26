Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Virtusa worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

