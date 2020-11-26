State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 740 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $157,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 40,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $6,868,506. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

