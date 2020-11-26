State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $254,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 77.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR opened at $249.27 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $272.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

