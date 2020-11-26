State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

