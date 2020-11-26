State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

