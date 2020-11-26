State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,843 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Kadant worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

