State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $554,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

CCXI stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.