State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.