State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of The York Water worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 7.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $607.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub lowered The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

