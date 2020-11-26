State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRC stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

