State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $904,000 Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.97. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,015 shares of company stock valued at $38,217,145 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

