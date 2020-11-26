State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $891,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,104 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $2,467,276.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,907.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,917 shares of company stock worth $14,637,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.