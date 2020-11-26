State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

