Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of DELL opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,119,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

