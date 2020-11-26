DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.52.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,827 shares of company stock worth $17,558,136. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

